State Congress chief Kamal Nath files nomination from Chhindwara

BY Mpost Bureau26 Oct 2023 6:03 PM GMT

CHHINDWARA: Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday filed his nomination as the grand old party’s candidate from Chhindwara seat - his pocket borough - for the next month’s assembly elections. The 76-year-old leader filed the nomination at 2.30 pm, after offering prayers at a Ram temple here.

Priests had advised Nath to file his nomination during the ‘Amrit Muhurat’ (auspicious time) as per the Hindu Panchang. Accordingly, he submitted the papers at 2.30 pm, local priest Pandit Manohar said.

