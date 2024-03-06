State Cong chief carried out by marshals amid din

: Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was forcibly evicted from the assembly by marshals on Wednesday when he refused to leave the House, demanding more time to speak on the state budget.

Nine opposition Congress MLAs, including Warring, were suspended for the remaining part of the day as the House witnessed uproarious scenes after they protested alleging that Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan did not allow enough time to the legislator to speak. Sandhwan “named” the MLAs, except the Congress’ Abohar legislator Sandeep Jakhar, for disrupting proceedings and adjourned the House for 15 minutes on the third-day of the assembly’s Budget session.

The protest broke out after the speaker told Warring that his allotted time to speak was over and that the Congress was allotted 28 minutes for a discussion on the budget.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa sought from Sandhwan more time for Warring to participate in the discussion but his request was turned down.

Heated exchanges also took place between the treasury benches and Congress members, and proceedings were adjourned amid the din. After naming the Congress members, the speaker ordered the watch and ward staff (marshals) of the assembly to take the MLAs out of the House. When proceedings resumed, Gidderbaha MLA Warring refused to leave the House and sat on the floor. The watch and ward staff pleaded him to leave the assembly.