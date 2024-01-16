Startup India has become vehicle to garner publicity for PM: Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged on Tuesday that the Narendra Modi government is only drum-beating about the National Startup Day and that “Startup India” has become a vehicle to garner publicity for the prime minister as it has fallen short on delivery.



He also asked the government why has it not provided tax benefits to 97.5 per cent of the recognised startups in the country.

“The Modi government is drumbeating and telling us to celebrate National Start Up Day. But our startup entrepreneurs, creative people and our jobless young have been pushed to the wall, since the launch of ‘Startup India’ in 2016 by PM Modi,” Kharge said in a post on X.