Stampede: Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner to issue notices to KSCA, RCB and police commissioner

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, who is heading the magisterial probe into the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium, on Thursday said that notices will be issued to Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Police Commissioner B Dayananda to join the inquiry. He inspected the Chinnaswamy stadium where the stampede broke out on Wednesday, claiming the lives of 11 people and injuring over 50 people. "Today I visited the KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association) stadium. I have seen all the events here. I will issue notice to some people for inquiry. I will conduct an inquiry and finish within 15 days. I will issue notice to KSCA, RCB management, event manager and Police Commissioner. I will ask people to give their evidence," he told reporters here.

Responding to a question on who was responsible for this tragedy, he said, "I am starting inquiry now. I will not conclude it now." When asked if any permission was taken for the celebration event on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner clarified that he is not competent authority to give permission and said permission needs to be taken from the police commissioner. "I have to inquire and give a report to the government," he added.