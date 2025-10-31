Stalin tells BJP, PM Modi to give up ''doing cheap politics'' eyeing electoral mileage

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging he remarked that "DMK men harassed workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu" and asked him to give up doing "cheap politics," by targeting Tamils and showing malice against them in poll-bound states. Posting a short video clip of Modi's address, Stalin slammed the alleged "vengeful remark targeting Tamils for the sake of electoral politics". In Bihar, the State Assembly election is scheduled to be held in November. The venue and date of the PM's address, underscored by the CM in a social media post could not be ascertained immediately. Tagging the video clip, Stalin said he strongly condemned the BJP for showing "malice," against the Tamil people for the sake of electoral politics in poll-bound states and it may be Odisha or Bihar.

In the 10-second video clip, Modi purportedly said that hardworking Bihari workers were harassed in Tamil Nadu by those belonging to the DMK party. The CM urged the BJP and Prime Minister Modi to "give up doing cheap politics" by making attempts aimed at creating enmity between one section of people and another section of people, including the Tamil and the Bihari people. Instead, the prime minister and the BJP must focus attention on the nation's welfare. Stalin, also the DMK chief, said PM Modi should not lose the dignity of his office by making such remarks by often forgetting that he is the prime minister for all the people in the country.