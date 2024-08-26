Stalin lays foundation stone for Rs 115 crore worth projects in north Chennai

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday laid the foundation for various projects, set to be implemented at an estimated Rs 115.58 crore aimed at developing north Chennai. He also inaugurated initiatives completed at an estimated Rs 5.22 crore. The CM laid the foundation stone for an ornamental fish complex of international standards, a community hall, footpath at the Puzhal lake and others, an official release here said. The initiatives were part of the government's push to bring in development to the northern parts of the city and these facilities will come up in locations including Villivakkam and Purasaiwakkam, it said. Among others, Stalin inaugurated government buildings and fair price shops in Kolathur and Ayanavaram.