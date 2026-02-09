Stalin inaugurates Tata's TN plant, drives first Range Rover Evoque

Ranipet (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) factory at Panapakkam in the district and drove the first Range Rover Evoque car.

The chief minister drove the first car with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran seated beside him for some distance at the manufacturing facility located in the SIPCOT complex, about 90 km from Chennai.

The plant, which is spread across 470 acres of land, is the first such facility in the country to manufacture JLR's luxury models.

The MoU for the Rs 9,000 crore plant was signed in March 2024, and the foundation stone was laid in September the same year. And the first car rolled out on Monday from the JLR factory, in a significant step towards "Make in Tamil Nadu" initiative.

The plant would generate direct employment to 5,000 people, state Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said.

Tata Motors had described the initiative as a significant step towards promoting indigenous (Make in India, For the World) manufacturing, with its world-class production facility to manufacture cars and SUVs.

The greenfield plant at Panapakkam will produce next-generation vehicles for Tata Motors and JLR. The internationally benchmarked plant will cater to requirements of both domestic and international markets, the company had said.

Posting a video of driving the car, on the social media platform 'X', the CM said Tata JLR defined speed, scale, and the credibility of the "Dravidian Model."

The Tata Jaguar Land Rover Luxury ICE and EV manufacturing facility at Panapakkam demonstrated what the state could achieve through focused governance and clear intent, he said.

"I thank Tata Group chairperson N Chandrasekaran for choosing Ranipet district for this landmark Rs 9,000 crore investment, now providing jobs for 5,000 people. I am confident that Tamil Nadu will remain your first and favourite choice for future investments as well. When Tamil Nadu gives a guarantee, it delivers with certainty and global quality," the chief minister said in the post.

Announcing the commencement of operations at the new manufacturing facility, the company said with operations now underway, vehicle production will scale up in a phased manner, progressively reaching the facility’s full designed annual capacity of 2,50,000 vehicles over the next 5–7 years, serving requirements for both Indian and international markets.

"The current facility reflects the first phase of development of a greenfield plant for producing next-generation vehicles, including EVs, for both TMPV and JLR brands. The first vehicle to roll out of the plant is the locally manufactured Range Rover Evoque from JLR, a model celebrated globally for its modern luxury and exceptional craftsmanship," a release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the Tata Group has long played a pivotal role in nation-building and shares a deep, historic partnership with Tamil Nadu. "The state is proud to witness the expansion of world-class automotive manufacturing. Tamil Nadu welcomes this significant milestone and remains committed to supporting industries that create jobs, drive innovation, and reinforce our position as India’s leading hub for manufacturing and mobility," he said.

According to Chandrasekaran, the inauguration marked a significant milestone in the Tata Group’s journey to accelerate India’s leadership in sustainable and future-ready manufacturing.

"We are also proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with Tamil Nadu, a state that continues to drive industrial excellence, innovation, and inclusive growth. With this facility, we look forward to producing vehicles of exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and technology for customers in India and around the world," he said.

The Panapakkam facility also exemplifies TMPV’s sustainability-first philosophy, incorporating environmentally responsible operations at every stage. The plant has been designed to operate entirely on renewable energy, be water positive and set a new standard for green manufacturing within the automotive sector.

Designed with a high quotient of sustainable practices, it prioritises efficiency, minimises emissions, and adheres to stringent global environmental benchmarks, the company said.