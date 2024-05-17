Stalin congratulates Kapil Sibal on SCBA presidency win

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday greeted senior advocate Kapil Sibal on being elected as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

Sibal's victory ensures the independence of the Bar, the ruling DMK president said in a post on 'X.'

"Congratulations to Senior Advocate @KapilSibal on being elected as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association! His victory ensures that the independence of the bar and our constitutional values are in safe hands."

"We are confident in his leadership to uphold justice and democratic principles that the people of India cherish deeply," the CM added.

A Harvard Law School graduate, Sibal was the additional solicitor general of India during 1989-90. He was designated as senior advocate in 1983.

Between 1995 and 2002, the former minister in the Congress-led UPA government served three times as SCBA president.

On Thursday, Sibal secured over 1000 votes to be elected as SCBA president.