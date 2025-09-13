Stage set for PM’s maiden visit to Manipur since 2023 ethnic clashes

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on September 13, his first trip to the state since ethnic violence broke out two years ago, and will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, besides inaugurating development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore.

The PM’s visit, which was officially confirmed by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel on Friday, comes amid repeated criticism by Opposition parties for not visiting Manipur following the ethnic strife between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which has left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.

Addressing a press conference here, the chief secretary asserted that peace is “not only the absence of violence but also the presence of trust, harmony and reconciliation”.

“Thus, the visit of the Prime Minister to Manipur will pave the way to peace, normalcy, and accelerated growth in the state. The Prime Minister will be arriving in Manipur on September 13 from Aizawl,” he said.

Modi will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, and address two rallies during his visit to the state, he said.

In a release, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, “In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, the PM will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur.”

Modi will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal, it said.

Reacting to the announcement of Modi’s visit, the Congress claimed that the trip, instead of providing a force for peace and harmony, is actually going to be a “farce”.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, “So now it is official. The PM will spend less than 3 hours in Manipur tomorrow. This visit, instead of providing a force for peace and harmony, is actually going to be a farce”.