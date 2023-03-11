Stage set for PM Modi’s visit to poll-bound Karnataka

Bengaluru: The stage is set for the inauguration of the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his sixth visit to the poll-bound Karnataka this year on Sunday.



The Prime Minister will lay foundation stones for key projects and inaugurate the Expressway in Mandya and Hubballi-Dharwad worth Rs 16,000 crore.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office, Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of key road projects in Mandya at noon. Thereafter, at around 3:15 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development initiatives in Hubbali-Dharwad, the statement said. The rapid pace of development of infrastructure projects has been a testament to the vision of the prime minister to ensure world-class connectivity across the country, the statement said.

Moving ahead in this endeavour, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation, it said. The project involves six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118-km-long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crore. It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around three hours to about 75 minutes, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Modi tagged a tweet by Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari who said the construction of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which encompasses a portion of NH-275, entails the development of four rail overbridges, nine significant bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses.