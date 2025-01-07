SSC recruitment scam: Trial court frames charges in ED case against Partha, 57 others

Kolkata: The trial court has finished framing charges in Enforcement Directorate (ED) case relating to recruitment scam against former Education minister Partha Chatterjee, his aide Arpita Mukherjee, former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) and MLA, Manik Bhattacharya, Sujoy Krishna Bhadra alias ‘Kalighat er kaku’ and 54 others accused in the teacher recruitment scam.

While the charges against five persons, including Bhadra were framed on Monday, on Tuesday, the charges were framed against 53 others along with a few companies.

On Tuesday, all the accused persons were present in the court, including Bhadra who appeared virtually.

During the charge frame hearing, Arpita Mukherjee claimed she is innocent and was unaware about the place from where the money was recovered. Another accused Kuntal Ghosh also pleaded not guilty.

He alleged he was targeted for being vocal against the Centre. Charges were framed against Partha’s son-in-law, Manik’s wife and son, along with a few others and 28 companies.

The process of charge framing got delayed by a week due to the sudden illness of Bhadra. Earlier, Partha had moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the case which was granted under a certain condition.

As per the order, his bail will be effective from February 1. In the meantime, the trial court was directed to frame charges by December 31.

However, due to the illness of Bhadra, that charge framing got delayed by a week.