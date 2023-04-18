SSC multitasking staff exam to be conducted in 13 regional languages as well: Union Min

New Delhi: In a landmark decision, the Centre has approved conduct of the Staff Selection Commission multitasking (non-technical) staff examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.



There have been persistent demands from different states, particularly from southern India, to hold SSC examinations in languages other than English and Hindi.

The decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue/regional language and improve their selection prospects, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Singh said the action is in line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision to ensure that everyone gets an equal opportunity to apply for jobs and that no one is disenfranchised or placed at a disadvantage because of a language barrier.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) approved conduct of the Staff Selection Commission Multitasking (Non-Technical) Staff (SSC MTS) examination, 2022 and Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE), 2022 in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English, Singh said.

Besides Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in the 13 regional languages — Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi,

Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri (also Meiti) and Konkani, according to the statement. The minister said the MTS 2022 exam notice has received positive response amongst the candidates especially belonging to South India and also on social media.

Singh said that governments of states and Union territories are expected to launch a campaign encouraging local youths to use this opportunity of taking the examination in their mother tongue and participate in huge numbers to make a career serving the country.

He said that attempts are being made to eventually incorporate all of the languages listed in the Constitution’s Eighth Schedule.