Srinagar: Pol parties demand immediate Assembly polls in J&K

Srinagar: Immediate assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir was the dominant demand of all political leaders from the Union Territory who met the visiting Election Commission (EC) team here on Thursday.

The team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived here in the morning and met with representatives of registered political parties, including the National Conference (NC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party (JKPP), at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

The EC delegation also comprising election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu was here on a three-day visit to review the preparedness for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and take feedback from political parties.

Talking to reporters after party-wise meetings with the poll panel’s

delegation, political leaders said they were unanimous in their demand for immediate assembly elections in the Union Territory (UT).

They also demanded that a level-playing field in the polls should be ensured for restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court has directed the central government to conclude the process of conducting the elections by September 30.