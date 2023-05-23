Srinagar meeting sends a message of peace in Valley, says government

Srinagar: Even after the major Group 20 major countries, including China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt skip the Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar in Jammu-Kashmir, the state claims that the first ever such international meeting since independence sends a message of peace in the Valley.



The organisers, participants, UT administration and the government at the Centre claimed that the people of Kashmir are very happy with this three-day-long event. They say that it not only increased the visitors’ movement in the Valley but also helped in boosting tourism which contributes majorly to the Union Territory’s GDP. Special Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi said that the event has sent a clear message of peace and stability in the Valley. He also said that the infrastructure is improving. Even though there is a shortage of hotels across the UT, people are willing to invest in hotels. In the coming days, hotels, restaurants and shops will increase so that after five years the Valley is ready to handle even 25 million tourists. Meanwhile, the administration also expressed concern over the importance of increasing capacity. They firmly believe that the G-20 event sends a message that there is peace in the Valley and people of the Union Territory want to lead a life like any other part of the country. While speaking to the mediapersons on Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called the G-20 TWG meeting a “success story” for the UT administration. “The development of J&K post 2019 is just the beginning of the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir,” he mentioned, adding: “The ongoing working group meeting is the biggest in terms of attendance. 59 delegates from 27 countries are participating in the working group meeting.” He also claimed: “We have tried to take tourism to greater heights in J&K while taking care of the environment.”

The L-G emphasised that the conduct of the meeting has shown that Jammu & Kashmir can host international events. He also assured that shortage of logistics in the tourism industry will be resolved on a prior basis. The administration will disinvest some of the properties to the hospitality industry. This will help them to open standard hotels, resorts and other infrastructures.

Meanwhile, both the Centre and UT administration rubbished Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto’s claim of India ‘abusing’ its Presidency of the G-20 by holding a tourism conference in Kashmir. The L-G made a scathing attack on Pakistan and asserted: “I think our neighbouring nation should make arrangements for feeding its people and for providing basic amenities. We have come a long way from there. G-20 is a matter of pride for us.”

The meeting emphasises on boosting tourism, art and culture of the region, digitisation, skill development, women empowerment, agricultural development are the prime focus of Jammu & Kashmir. This will help people, especially 65 per cent youth of the region to get engaged in mainstream industry, both the Centre and UT administration believe. L-G Manoj Sinha said the Union Territory has 7.7 lakh registered entrepreneurs. Every day, one new industry is being made operational, he added. Moreover, six lakh women entrepreneurs here are trying to scale global heights. It is due to efforts of the government over the past three years that Jammu & Kashmir has risen to number five in the rankings for income of farmers, he mentioned.