Srinagar airport gets Rs 1,677 cr for civil enclave proj

NEW DELHI: The CCEA has sanctioned a major expansion plan for Srinagar International Airport, which includes developing a new civil enclave at an investment of Rs 1,677 crore.



The airport, administered by the Airports Authority of India, is situated at the Budgam Airbase of the Indian Air Force, about 12 km from Srinagar city. The proposed civil enclave will be built on an area of 73.18 acres and will help to increase its passenger handling capacity manifold.

The proposed terminal building will be built on an area of 71,500 square metres, with an additional space of 20,659 square metres being added to the existing space. This will be capable of handling about 2,900 passengers during peak hours and will cater to an annual passenger traffic of 10 million passengers. There will be an expansion of the apron to accommodate 15 parking bays – nine existing ones and six to be added. The existing runway, measuring 3,658 metres in length and 45 metres in width, will be operational for the Air Force.

In addition to this, there will be the construction of barracks for security personnel and a multi-level car parking facility that can accommodate up to 1,000 cars. The terminal will be designed to incorporate modern architecture and the traditional craftsmanship of Kashmir.

The project will be developed with sustainability at its core, with a focus on water harvesting and maximum use of natural light. Eco-friendly materials will be used for construction, and the project will be developed to attain a 5-star GRIHA rating.