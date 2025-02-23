Sri Lankan Navy arrests 32 Indian fishermen

Colombo: Sri Lankan Navy said on Sunday that it arrested 32 Indian fishermen and seized their five fishing boats for allegedly venturing into the territorial waters of the island nation.

In a statement, the Sri Lankan Navy said the arrests occurred during a special operation in the sea area north of Mannar in the wee hours of Sunday.

“The Sri Lanka Navy seized 5 Indian fishing boats and apprehended 32 Indian fishermen while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters,” the statement said.

The Navy continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen, it said.

The arrested fishermen and their boats were brought to the Talaimannar Pier, where they will be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for legal action.

The Navy has so far this year arrested 131 Indian fishermen and seized 18 fishing boats for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters, the statement said.

Earlier this month, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 10 Indian fishermen and seized their boat for allegedly venturing into the territorial waters of the island nation.

In January, five Indian fishermen sustained injuries, including two seriously, in an incident of

firing by the Sri Lankan Navy in the proximity of Delft Island, triggering a strong reaction by India.