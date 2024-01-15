Sri Lanka arrests ten Indian fishermen for alleged poaching

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 10 Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly poaching in the island nation’s waters, an official statement said on Monday, two days after 12 fishermen from India were apprehended on similar charges.

The fishermen were arrested, and their trawler seized on Sunday north of Point Pedro, Jaffna, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The ten apprehended fishermen were escorted to the Kankesanthurai harbour and will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for further action, it said in a press statement.

On Saturday, as many as 12 Indian fishermen were arrested, and their three trawlers seized for allegedly poaching in the island

nation’s waters.

There have been periodic instances of fishermen being arrested by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.