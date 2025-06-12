Sri Lanka Army commander meets IAF, Navy chiefs; also briefed on Op Sindoor

New Delhi: Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lt Gen BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, on Wednesday interacted with Indian Navy Chief Adm Dinesh K Tripathi and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, with avenues of enhancing bilateral defence ties and boosting cooperation between the two armed forces, figuring in the discussions.

Before the two separate meetings, the general officer also had an in-depth interaction with Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, and both the military leaders discussed wide-ranging issues, including aspects of “defence cooperation and regional security concerns”, officials said.

“Later, Lt Gen Rodrigo was briefed on Operation Sindoor and India’s security perspective. He was also briefed by other senior officers of the Indian Army on matters of mutual interest,” the defence ministry said.

Lt Gen Rodrigo is on an official visit to India from June 11-14. It underscores the continued efforts of both nations to “further strengthen and deepen” their longstanding defence partnership, they said.

He interacted with the Chief of the Naval Staff at the Naval Headquarters here, and the meeting underscored the importance of “collective efforts in addressing maritime threats” and fostering partnerships between the two maritime nations, officials said.

The general officer will grace the Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, as the Reviewing Officer on June 14, the defence ministry said.

“This visit will mark a poignant return to his alma mater, where he was commissioned in December 1990, with the 87th Course of the IMA -- an experience that laid the foundation of his illustrious military career. His presence at the Academy will rekindle memories of his formative years, now brought full circle as he would review a new generation of officers,” the ministry said in a statement.

The visit is “set to enhance bilateral military cooperation” and “explore new avenues for collaboration”, particularly in the areas of training and capability enhancement, it said.

Lt Gen Rodrigo’s visit began with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in New Delhi earlier in the day, as he paid tribute to the fallen soldiers.

He was then given a formal guard of honour at the South Block Lawns. The ceremonial event, attended by senior officials of the Indian Army, marked a significant gesture of respect and a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations, the ministry said.

The Indian Navy, in a post on X, shared some photos of the meeting between the admiral and the general officer from Sri Lanka.

“On #11Jun 25, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS interacted with Lt Gen BKGML Rodrigo, Commander of the #SriLankaArmy, at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi.



