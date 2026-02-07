‘Sri Guru Ravidass envisioned an egalitarian society free from all forms of discrimination’

Chandigarh: Marking a decisive institutional commitment to the legacy of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji, the Punjab government on Friday formally launched year-long celebrations for the 650th Guru Purb, laying out a clear sequence of religious, cultural and academic initiatives that will run across the state until February 20, 2027. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated the commemorations with the announcement of sustained congregations, Sant Sammelans, katha-kirtan. programmes, conventions and university-level seminars, while simultaneously unveiling major infrastructure commitments including the expansion of a Sri Guru Ravidass Memorial at Khuralgarh and the establishment of a Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Research Center near Dera Ballan at Jalandhar.



Addressing the state-level function organised to commemorate the 649th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji, CM Mann congratulated the Sangat and said, “It is our collective duty to spread the message of Guru Ji across the globe. Sri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji envisioned an egalitarian society free from all forms of discrimination.”

Stressing that financial constraints would not be allowed to dilute the scale or spirit of the observances, the Chief Minister assured that all directions of the Sant Samaj would be fully implemented, situating the year-long religious programme within the broader governance framework of the AAP government that prioritises education reform, expanded public healthcare with cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh, and policy decisions guided by public welfare.

Describing himself as a humble participant in the sacred congregation, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann assured that “the state government will leave no stone unturned to celebrate the upcoming 650th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji in an unsurpassed manner.”