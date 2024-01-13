Sri Aurobindo College Evening Engages in Patriotic Spectacle During Live Telecast of 27th National Youth Festival 2024

Nashik/New Delhi:* Sri Aurobindo College Evening organized a live telecast of the 27th National Youth Festival 2024, which kicked off in Nashik on January 12. The festival, commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, was inaugurated and addressed by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.



The college's teaching and non-teaching staff, alongside students, gathered in the college premises to witness the live telecast, benefiting immensely from the messages shared by the Prime Minister and other dignitaries present in Nashik.



Following the live telecast, the Principal of Sri Aurobindo College Evening, Prof. Arun Chaudhary, addressed the students, extending Modi's message to the youth. Prof. Chaudhary reiterated the imperative for the youth to actively contribute towards fulfilling the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).



Dr. Rajesh Singh, Chairman of the Governing Body of the College, also addressed the gathering, encouraging the youth to draw inspiration from the life of Swami Vivekananda and to wholeheartedly contribute towards the noble cause of nation-building.



The event not only celebrated the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda but also fostered a sense of unity and responsibility among the students.

