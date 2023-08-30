Sr IIS officer appointed as PIB Principal director general

Senior Indian Information Service officer Manish Desai was on Wednesday appointed the Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the media outreach arm of the government.

The 1989-batch officer will also be the principal spokesperson for the Government. He will assume charge on Friday from incumbent Rajesh Malhotra, who is superannuating on Thursday.

Currently, Desai is the Director General of the Central Bureau of Communication. He has served as the Director General of the West Zone of the PIB in Mumbai.