SP's Tej Pratap Yadav files nomination from Karhal

Mainpuri (UP): Samajwadi Party candidate Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday filed his nomination from the Karhal assembly constituency, where bypoll is due on November 13. Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav and others, accompanied Tej Pratap Yadav to the collectorate where he submitted his nomination papers. Speaking to reporters, the SP candidate said his family has deep relations with the people of Karhal, so they will ensure his victory and give him a chance to serve them. "The BJP does not have any power or support of the people. It has only the power of being in the government," he said. Earlier in the day, he paid floral tributes to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at his memorial at Saifai in Etawah.

The 37-year-old Tej Pratap Yadav is a former Lok Sabha MP from Mainpuri and a grandson of Mulayam Singh Yadav. "It will be my endeavour to prove right the faith that the party has reposed in me by giving me this opportunity. I will do whatever possible to serve the public and the region and to expand the party further," Tej Pratap Yadav said. "My responsibility also increases as SP's national president (Akhilesh Yadav) has approved my nomination. I am confident that the people of Karhal will bless me," he added. On electoral challenge from the BJP, he said, "I have the backing of the entire Samajwadi Party, blessings of Neta ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), the party president and other senior leaders. We have workers in large numbers. Karhal and Mainpuri have been a stronghold of the SP in the past and will continue to be so in the future." "This time SP will win this seat with a bigger victory margin," he predicted. "I have old ties with the people of Karhal and have been part of their good and bad times. In future also, I will be at their service," the SP nominee added. Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav exuded confidence that Tej Pratap Yadav would secure victory "with people's support". Karhal is just four kilometres from Akhilesh Yadav's native village Saifai in Etawah district. The constituency forms part of Dimple Yadav's Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat. The Karhal seat has been a stronghold of the SP since 1993. In the 2002 assembly election, the seat went to the BJP's Sobaran Singh Yadav but he later joined the SP. The bypoll was necessitated on the seat after resignation of Akhilesh Yadav on being elected from Kannauj as MP.