SP’s Sudhakar Singh takes oath as MLA in UP Assembly

LUCKNOW: In a solemn ceremony held on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker, Satish Mahana, administered the oath of office to the newly elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Sudhakar Singh.



The swearing-in took place in the presence of prominent Samajwadi Party leaders.

Sudhakar Singh, who secured victory on a Samajwadi Party ticket in the by-election for the Ghosi assembly seat in Mau district on September 5, was warmly welcomed into the legislative fold. The occasion also saw Speaker Satish Mahana presenting a copy of the Rules of Business for the conduct of proceedings in the UP Assembly to the newly inducted MLA.

In his address, Speaker Mahana extended his best wishes to Sudhakar Singh, emphasising the importance of active participation in the legislative process. He encouraged Singh to engage wholeheartedly in the proceedings of the house, with a particular focus on addressing the grievances of his assembly constituency’s electorate.

Notable attendees at the event included senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav, the state president of the Samajwadi Party, Naresh Uttar, and the party’s spokesman, Rajendra Chowdhary. Their presence underscored the significance of Sudhakar Singh’s election victory and highlighted the party’s commitment to its newly elected representative.

The by-election for the Ghosi assembly seat was necessitated by the resignation of the sitting Samajwadi Party MLA, Dara Singh Chauhan, in July. Chauhan subsequently joined the BJP was fielded as the ruling party’s candidate in the Ghosi by-election.