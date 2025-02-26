SP’s Abdullah Azam Khan walks out of jail

Hardoi: Samajwadi Party leader Abdullah Azam Khan walked out of the Hardoi jail in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday on bail after spending 17 months behind bars, with his party’s leaders and supporters flocking outside the prison to welcome him.

Abdullah Khan is a former MLA from the Suar constituency in Rampur and the son of incarcerated veteran SP leader and former state cabinet minister Azam Khan. Around noon, Abdullah, wearing a white kurta-pyjama with a dark-coloured sleeveless waistcoat and sporting a neatly made ponytail, was escorted out of the prison complex by security personnel. While Abdullah Khan did not speak to the media, his lawyer, Satnam Singh Nattu, said, “As the entire country knows, Mohammad Azam Khan and his family were persecuted and imprisoned. Today, we thank God, Allah and Waheguru for paving the way for Abdullah Bhai’s release. He will finally walk free and return home today.”

As news of the former MLA’s release spread, his supporters started gathering outside the prison, along with Moradabad MP and SP leader Ruchi Veera.

After being released from prison, Abdullah Azam Khan along with the convoy of his supporters reached his residence on Jail Road at 4.10 pm and greeted his supporters. When reporters tried to talk to him, he

replied that he would speak to them later.