Spread lies, mislead people, Oppn’s only agenda, alleges Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini targeted the Opposition, stating that it neither has a clear policy nor any vision.



He said the Opposition has only one agenda—to spread confusion, tell lies, and mislead the public.

“When real development takes place, those indulging in politics of falsehoods feel uncomfortable,” he said.

He added that Opposition leaders only enjoyed power, promoted dynastic politics, and trapped people in a web of promises. “Today, the public is aware and firmly stands with the government on the issue of development, and therefore the Opposition’s lies and misinformation will not succeed,” he added.

The Chief Minister was addressing a Dhanyawad evam Vikas Rally in Safidon, Jind, on Saturday. Earlier, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 10 development projects worth ₹49.73 crore.

These included the inauguration of 6 projects worth ₹19.31 crore and the foundation laying of 4 projects worth ₹30.42 crore.

Saini said that the land of Safidon is known for agriculture as well as struggle and self-respect.

He remarked that there was a time when people here had to struggle even for basic amenities. Roads were in poor condition, and people had to depend on influential individuals for employment. Development was limited to paper.

“But today, the situation has completely changed. The positive transformation seen in the state and the country is the result of strong and visionary leadership,” he added.

Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 has given new energy and direction to the nation. He said that the Haryana government is working on the principle of “Nation First” and stands firmly with the people in every crisis.

He assured citizens that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or domestic cooking gas in the state and that adequate stock is available at all petrol pumps and gas agencies.

He said that Opposition leaders are spreading confusion through cheap politics during this global crisis and appealed to people not to pay attention to rumours.

He said strict measures have been taken to curb black marketing and several FIRs have already been registered. Additionally, to promote expansion of gas pipelines, lease rent has been reduced from ₹3 lakh to ₹1,000, which will help accelerate the target of providing PNG connections to lakhs of households.

The Chief Minister said that earlier, people in Safidon region had to struggle for basic facilities, but now the situation has completely transformed. Concrete roads in villages, better irrigation facilities, and transparent employment opportunities for youth are now available.