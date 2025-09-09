Spot inspection: Human skeletal remains found

Mangaluru: The SIT probing the alleged case of multiple rapes, murders, and burials in Dharmasthala recovered human skeletal remains during a spot inspection at Bangale Gudde on September 6, police said on Monday.

The discovery was made in the presence of a relative of the victim, a 17-year-old college student, police added.

The student was allegedly raped and murdered on October 9, 2012—a case that remains unresolved more than a decade later. Despite a CBI probe and Supreme Court intervention, the real perpetrators have never been identified.

Police sources said the relative exhumed a human skull from the site on instructions from activist Girish Mattannavar, who had earlier obtained information from complainant C N Chinnaiah, based on whose complaint SIT was formed. The SIT later confirmed that at least two sets of skeletal remains were recovered during the exercise.

“During the spot mahazar (spot inspection) at Bangale Gudde, the SIT recovered skeletal remains of at least two individuals. This is a shocking development for the investigation team,” a senior police source said. Officials suspect more remains may be buried at the desolate site.

The recovered bones have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis. Investigators are probing why Chinnaiah, despite being aware of the site, did not disclose it earlier. Police added that the relative acted under Mattannavar’s direction and recorded the exhumation on video. He has not been taken into custody but is likely to be questioned further.

“We will investigate how the person came to know of this location and why it was kept hidden for so long,” a police official said. “The FSL report will be crucial in establishing the identity of the deceased and the circumstances of their death.”

The multiple burial case, which has gripped the region, remains under close watch, with the SIT expected to widen its probe following the latest findings. Investigators have also received leads extending into Kerala and Tamil Nadu. A YouTuber from Kerala, Manaf, has been summoned to appear before the SIT on Monday.

A controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over a period of time, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the

local temple.