Sports foster peace, progress & welfare: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that sports are not only a means to win medals but also a way to win the hearts of people. He said that sports create champions and foster peace, progress and welfare. Sports also serve as a powerful medium to connect the world.

Saini was speaking as the chief guest of the closing event of the 73rd All India Police Volleyball Group 2024-25 Games at the Madhuban Police Academy in Karnal.

The CM said that the competition not only showcased sportsmanship but also symbolised the discipline, unity, and dedication of the police force.

He said that sports are an important medium for fostering discipline, teamwork, patience, and self-confidence.