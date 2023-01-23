Sports competitions in each village, block & district level: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced that sports competitions will be organised at village, block and district level by the Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad. He said that there will be 12 types of sports in these competitions. Apart from this, the Chief Minister also announced to set up a medical college in Rasulpur village of Tohana block, Fatehabad district and a nursing college in Jakhal.



Khattar was addressing the gathering during the ‘Madhur Milan’ programme and ‘Pragati Rally’ organised by Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Babli at Tohana’s Bidhai Khera village today on the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was also present on the occasion.

Member of Parliament Sunita Duggal and JJP state president Nishan Singh also addressed the programme. MLAs Dura Ram, Lakshman Napa and a large number of eminent personalities of the area were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister gifted development works worth Rs 580 crore to the residents of Tohana. Out of this, inauguration and foundation stone was laid for projects worth Rs 272 crore. He further announced to establish the Government College, Tohana, outside the city limits, wherever about 15 to 20 acres of land would be available.

While paying tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the Chief Minister said, “Due to Netaji and many freedom fighters like him, today we are living in freedom in an independent country. The time was different when there was a need to die for the country; but today there is a need to live for the country.” He said that along with development, the state government has brought various welfare schemes to uplift the social and economic status of the people by following the mantra of ‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek.”

Khattar further said that Panchayat is the third government and the state government has given many powers to these local governments.