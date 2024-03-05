Spiritual-religious circuit to be developed in Ujjain-Indore region ahead of Simhastha

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that ahead of the upcoming Simhatha, Ujjain and Indore divisions will be developed as a complete religious-spiritual circuit.



While addressing a meeting organised to chalk out an action plan for the Simhastha which will be held in 2028 in Ujjain, CM Yadav said that arrangements should be made for easy transportation and improvement of infrastructure at the religious and spiritual places like Pashupatinath (Mandsaur), Dada Dhuniwale (Khandwa), Bhadwamata, Nalkheda, Omkareshwar etc.

“Public participation should also be encouraged in the arrangements being developed for Simhastha”, the Chief Minister said.

“A religious and spiritual circuit should be developed in the Ujjain and Indore divisions including the main religious places that fall in the area, and they will be developed systematically”, the CM asked the related official.

The Simhastha, one of the four fairs traditionally recognized as Kumbh Mela is a Hindu religious grand event held every 12 years in the Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh where Mhakal temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas is situated.

The upcoming Ujjain Simhastha will be held from 27 March to 27 May in 2028. During the grand festival, three Shahi Snan and 7 Parva Snan will be proposed. About 14 crore devotees are expected to visit the fair.

Around 523 development works worth Rs 18,840 crore will be done in the fair area according to the proposed plan.

CM Yadav said that the fair area should be developed systematically and ensured expansion of the Ghats of the holy River Kshipra so that the devotees coming in large numbers can take the holy baths easily.

Keeping in view of the increase a high footprint to the Mahakal corridor, adequate arrangements of vehicle parking and guest houses with the basic facilities should be ensured. The hotels and Dharamshala should be construed in sufficient numbers in Ujjain, promoting the homestay culture in the rural areas adjacent to the city.

During the review meeting, the CM discussed issues like comfortable transportation, development and construction of roads, availability of purified drinking water, electricity supply, maintenance of law and order situation and traffic management, accommodation and development of tourist places etc.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silavat, Chief Secretary Veera Rana, Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena and other officers were present in the meeting.