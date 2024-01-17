SpiceJet passenger gets stuck in lavatory mid-air; to receive full ticket refund

: In an unfortunate mid-air incident on Tuesday, a SpiceJet passenger was stuck inside an aircraft lavatory for around an hour due to malfunctioning of the door lock.

The incident occurred onboard the flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru on Tuesday, and the airline is providing a full refund to the passenger, according to a SpiceJet spokesperson.

An official said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is looking into the incident.

The airline has apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passenger.

Soon after landing at the Bengaluru airport, an engineer opened the lavatory door and the passenger came out.

Details about the passenger could not be immediately ascertained.

“Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support,” the spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The spokesperson also said the passenger is being provided a full refund.

Meanwhile, there have been complaints from passengers about not getting ticket refunds for flights that were cancelled in December.

When asked about the complaints, a SpiceJet spokesperson said all refunds against flights cancelled in December 2023 or before that have been processed by the airline.