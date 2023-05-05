Spent Rs 950 crore on treatment of poor: Hry CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that in the last eight-and-a-half-years, keeping in mind the interests of every section of the state, the state government has launched several developmental projects and public welfare schemes, benefits of which are directly being availed by the people.



Also, the Parivar Pehchan Patra has proved to be an important document in catching irregularities and some foreign countries including five-six states of the country have also shown interest in studying it, he said.

The CM was addressing at the inauguration of BJP’s newly constructed office ‘Karna Kamal’ in Karnal’s Sector 9 on Thursday. He said that based on a survey done through Parivar Pehchan Patra, 12.50 lakh new BPL ration cards have been made in the state. Similarly, as a result of increasing the annual income limit of Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh by the central government, 7 lakh people have got their treatment done free of cost under the Ayushman card and CHIRAYU Haryana Yojana; on which an amount of Rs 950 crore has been spent by the government.