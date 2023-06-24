Speed up resolution of complaints: Jimpa

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa has directed the top officials of the department to issue instructions to all staff members for providing hassle-free and transparent services to the people of state.



Jimpa said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued clear guidelines to provide transparent and corruption-free services to the people and no leniency would be shown to any corrupt officer or employee.

He said that after assuming power in the state, Chief Minister Mann had issued a helpline number to register complaints against the corrupt officials/employees, which is showing great results.

This year, in April, Revenue Department also issued a helpline number 8184900002 for filing complaints regarding the functioning of Revenue Department. NRIs can register their complaints on 9464100168. These numbers are for written complaints only.

It is pertinent to mention that till June 15, 1,194 complaints were registered on the helpline number, out of which 464 complaints have been resolved.

Out of the total complaints, 533 would be resolved in due course. Jimpa issued instructions to the officials to ensure all complaints are resolved within 21 days and redressal of complaints should be fast.