Speed kills nine in UP

Lucknow: Speed claimed nine lives in two separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

In a horrific incident in Bulandshahr, five people, including a two-year-old child, were burnt alive after their car crashed into a culvert, overturned, and caught fire.

In another incident in Agra, a speeding Max vehicle lost control, overturned, and crushed four morning walkers to death.

A tragic accident took place near Chandauk crossing on the Jahangirabad-Bulandshahr road when a high-speed car coming from Badaun lost control and hit a culvert.

The impact caused the car to overturn and catch fire. Five occupants, including a child, were burnt alive, while one woman sustained serious burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

In another tragic event, a Max vehicle transporting mangoes from Lucknow’s mandi overturned on the Shahdara flyover in Agra’s Trans-Yamuna area.

The speeding vehicle lost control, rammed into a road divider, and flipped onto the side of the highway, crushing four pedestrians who were out for a morning walk. The driver was also seriously injured in the accident.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Max was moving at a dangerously high speed.

“It hit the divider and flipped so violently that those walking on the roadside didn’t get a chance to escape,” said one local resident.