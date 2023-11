LUCKNOW: Speculation is rife about a possible cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh following a meeting between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath



and Union Home Minister Amit

Shah in Delhi on Wednesday and a day later meeting of BJP leadership with

prominent OBC (Other Backward Class) leaders from Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, a renowned OBC face

of the party in the state, convened in Delhi for this

pivotal meeting.