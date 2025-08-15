Specially-abled students perform national anthem in sign language in Srinagar on Independence Day

Srinagar: In a heartwarming display of patriotism and perseverance, the students of two schools for the specially-abled came together to perform the national anthem in sign language -- a first of its kind -- to mark the 79th Independence day here on Friday.

Students of Abhinandan Home School, Rambagh, and Voluntary Medical Society, Bemina, gathered at the Shri Pratap Museum for an event organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Some of the students who participated in the function were speech and hearing impaired, while some were visually impaired.

Director of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, K K Sidha, said these specially abled students are living examples for all those who not only overcame their impediments but also made a mark in society.

The society needed to be more sensitive and provide such people with equal opportunities to excel in life, he said.

“Our aim was to make this programme unique and inclusive. So we decided to include that section of society that mostly remains aloof. We invited students from the two schools to celebrate Independence Day with us,” Sidha said, adding, “Some of these students are hearing and speech impaired, visually impaired, some are specially-abled, and some cannot walk. You will see they are equally excited like you and me.”

He said they marked Independence Day by performing the national anthem in sign language, which is a lesson for all to move forward and emulate that spirit and perseverance.

“These students are a living example for all of us because they have overcome so many shortcomings and have created a space for themselves in society. But there is a need to sensitise our society too,” the director said.

Abhinandan Home School is a government institution dedicated to the education and empowerment of specially-abled students. Located in Srinagar, this school is the only government institution of its kind in the entire region, providing a nurturing environment to 120 specially-abled students.

Under the guidance of special educators recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), New Delhi, the students were trained in Indian sign language to participate in the national anthem celebrations.

The students had been diligently practising the national anthem in Indian sign language, showcasing their talent and commitment to the nation, the Principal of Abhinandan Home School, Mudasir Sofi, said.

Sofi extended his gratitude to Sidha for providing students with equal opportunities to participate in mainstream activities.

He said the students had been preparing for this occasion for the past one week.

The performance of students was applauded by everyone at the gathering, serving as a reminder that Independence Day is for all and that every gesture counts.