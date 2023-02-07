Special train between Guwahati & Rajkot: NFR

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate one special train between Guwahati and Rajkot for two trips in both directions to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 05638 (Guwahati – Rajkot Special) will depart from Guwahati at 09:00 hours on February 8 and 15 to reach Rajkot at 19:10 hours on February 10 and 17 respectively.

In return direction, Train No. 05637 (Rajkot – Guwahati Special) will depart from Rajkot at 13:15 hours on February 11 and 18 to reach Guwahati at 20:30 hours on February 13and 20 respectively.