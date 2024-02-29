Special Task Force in Anti-Corruption Bureau would be formed soon: Khattar

On the last day of the Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that transmission companies who have installed the poles on the roads will now have to pay the expenses occurring during the removal of these poles during the reconstruction, strengthening and widening of roads.

Making another announcement, he said that the government had made a provision in the excise policy that from March 1, distilleries will supply liquor in glass bottles instead of plastic bottles. But now the government has made this mandatory provision optional till the policy period, so that the distilleries do not face any difficulty.

Khattar also announced that a Special Task Force under the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) would be formed to investigate irregularities in cooperative societies established in all districts. The Task Force will investigate irregularities in Cooperative Societies starting from 1992 to till date. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the investigation, he assured the house.

Khattar stated that so far, Rs 328 crore has been allocated to these societies, out of which Rs 259 crore has been utilised, and the remaining amount is lying in banks.

He said that the present state government had conducted audits of these societies, and upon discovering discrepancies, the government has taken suo motto and the matter was handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau for investigation. ACB has filed 9 FIRs in this case, and irregularities amounting to Rs 8.80 crore have been found in the investigation of societies in 4 districts. Action has been taken against the involved officials.

Divulging further details, the chief minister informed that properties of various officers and employees have also been attached for the recovery of funds.

Sharing details, he said that house and flat located in Mohali, 29 kanals 5 marlas of land, and bank account of Anu Kaushish one of the accused has been attached, furthermore, the properties and bank accounts of other accused namely Ram Kumar, Yogendra Agrawal, Sumit Agrawal and Nitin Sharma has also been attached.