Special recognition to Madhuri Dixit for contribution to Bharatiya cinema, Thakur inaugurates 17th Film Bazaar

PANAJI: In a special tribute to the illustrious career of Bollywood’s legendary actress, Madhuri Dixit, the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) bestowed upon her the ‘Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema’ Award. The announcement was made during the inaugural function held at Panaji, Goa, with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur.



Celebrating a remarkable journey spanning four decades, Madhuri Dixit has carved an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. Thakur praised the iconic actress, stating, “An icon across the ages, Madhuri Dixit has graced our screens with unparalleled talent for four incredible decades.”

Known for her ability to breathe life into diverse characters, Madhuri Dixit has captivated audiences across generations. The ‘Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema’ Award serves as a testament to her exceptional achievements and enduring impact on Indian cinema.

A leading actress in Hindi films during the 1980s, 90s, and early 2000s, Madhuri Dixit boasts six Filmfare Awards and a record fourteen nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Her cinematic journey began with ‘Abodh’ in 1984, and she gained widespread recognition with the blockbuster ‘Tezaab’ in 1988.

Beyond the silver screen, Madhuri Dixit’s influence extends to humanitarian efforts as she was appointed the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in India in 2014. The 54th IFFI’s recognition underscores the enduring legacy of Madhuri Dixit, celebrating her as an icon and trailblazer in the world of Indian cinema.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, inaugurated the 17th edition of the Film Bazaar, the largest South Asian film market, during an event at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Monday. Thakur took the opportunity to underscore the remarkable growth of the Indian media and entertainment industry, citing an impressive annual growth rate of 20 percent and its status as the fifth-largest and most globalised industry on a global scale.

Describing the Film Bazaar as a vibrant marketplace of ideas and a haven for filmmakers, producers, and storytellers worldwide, Minister Thakur celebrated its evolution into one of Asia’s foremost film markets. Over its 17-year history, the event has transcended borders, becoming a cornerstone of the IFFI.

This year’s Film Bazaar boasts a diverse selection of films, including fiction, docu-shorts, documentaries, horror films, and an animated feature addressing universal themes. A notable addition to this edition is the “Book to Box Office” component, set to showcase 59 submissions transitioning seamlessly from books to screens. In a nod to innovation, he proudly announced the inauguration of the “VFX & Tech Pavilion,” aiming to acquaint filmmakers with the latest storytelling innovations beyond traditional cinematography. This initiative encourages exploration of new avenues in filmmaking.

As part of the event, the Minister inaugurated the Google Arts and Culture Hindi exhibit, an online hub featuring images and short videos from Hindi films. The exhibit stands as a testament to the cultural tapestry of Indian cinema.