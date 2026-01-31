Special policy to be framed in line with Chhattisgarh’s agro-climate: Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Raipur: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said special efforts are being made, in coordination with the state government, to make Chhattisgarh advanced and self-reliant in the field of agriculture. A team of senior agricultural scientists from the Centre and officials of the state government will, within the next week, frame a special policy in accordance with Chhattisgarh’s agro-climatic conditions. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Sharma and Agriculture Minister Shri Ramvichar Netam, Chief Secretary Shri Vikas Sheel, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri Subodh Singh, Agriculture Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary Smt Shaila Nigar, along with senior administrative officials from the Centre and the state.

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai and Union Agriculture Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after a high-level review of the functioning of the Agriculture Department at Mahanadi Bhavan here on Saturday, addressed officials and said crop diversification must be promoted in the state to increase farmers’ income. At the same time, small and marginal farmers should be encouraged to take up allied activities such as animal husbandry, fisheries and forestry, in addition to agriculture.

Union Minister Shri Chouhan said issues related to research and crop varieties in the state would be addressed and work would be undertaken on crop diversification. Shri Chouhan said Chhattisgarh is witnessing better coordination in the sector and there are limitless possibilities to do even better. Through different experiments, agriculture will be further strengthened. He said research should be such that it directly benefits farmers. He reviewed plans to strengthen Farmer Producer Organisations, physical verification of the distribution of agricultural machinery, and the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhanya District Scheme. The Union Minister interacted with Chhattisgarh’s agricultural officers and associates, stressed teamwork and innovation, and said good performers would be recognised.

Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan also reviewed the implementation of Central and state government schemes related to agricultural development and farmer empowerment in Chhattisgarh. The Union Minister said the state has suitable climatic zones for a variety of crops. Emphasising crop diversification, he said different crops should be promoted in different districts and regions in line with local climatic conditions.

Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, sustained and meaningful efforts are being made to increase farmers’ income across the country. He said adopting modern agricultural equipment and technologies, and practicing innovation-driven farming, would lead to higher crop production, empower farmers and make the nation prosperous. He said commendable work is being done in Chhattisgarh under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai.

Union Minister Shri Chouhan reviewed the progress of various schemes, including the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Agricultural Irrigation Scheme, Mission for Self-Reliance in Pulses, Krishi Unnati, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and the Horticulture Mission Scheme. He said it must be ensured that eligible farmers receive 100% benefits under the PM Samman Nidhi scheme. He also stressed promoting the cultivation of palm oil and ‘makhana’.

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the prompt support being extended by the Central government in the fields of agriculture and rural development. The Chief Minister said Chhattisgarh is receiving more assistance than expected from the Centre. He added that the directions received from Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the meeting to strengthen rural development and agriculture in the state would accelerate growth in these sectors.