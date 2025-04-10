Special POCSO Court of Darjeeling convicts 24-yr-old teacher for sexually assaulting specially-challenged minor

Darjeeling: In a classic example of speedy justice, the Special POCSO Court of Darjeeling convicted a 24-year-old on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a specially-abled minor. Mohammad Hasim, a resident of Toong Soong, Darjeeling, was sentenced to 40 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI)

“Judge Sanjeev Kumar Dey sentenced Mohammad Hasim to 40 years of Rigorous Imprisonment under Section 6 of the POCSO Act read with Section 85 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act for sexually assaulting the intellectually specially abled child,” stated Public Prosecutor Pranay Rai.

The incident had hit headlines when on June 10, 2024 an angry mob tried to seize Hasim while he was being produced at the Darjeeling court. He was roughed up. Later, a large police contingent had to be called in to pacify the crowd. The unrest revolved around a specially-abled minor being molested and sexually abused by her teacher in school. The 14-year-old bore bruise marks all over her body. The mother of the victim had then reported the matter to the school authorities. Later, the victim revealed that she had been sexually abused by her teacher repeatedly. The teacher Md. Hasim claimed to be a special educator (teaching specially abled children.) The mother of the victim claimed that the matter had been brought to the notice of the school authorities repeatedly but they failed to take any action. Taking advantage of the child’s mental condition, the convict had been repeatedly molesting her since May 2023, claimed the mother of the victim.

Finally on June 7 2024, based on a complaint, police arrested him. “The case was being investigated by SI Chunku Bhutia, the then OC of the Women’s Police Station. Charge Sheet was filed on July 8, 2024,” added the Public Prosecutor.