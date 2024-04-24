Special PMLA court extends ED’s reply time for Hemant Soren’s bail

Ranchi: A special PMLA court on Tuesday granted one more week to the Enforcement Directorate to reply to the bail petition of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.

The court also fixed May 1 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He is at present in judicial custody and lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi.

The ED had sought another two weeks to file a reply to Soren’s bail petition, which was opposed by the former CM’s counsels, who claimed that the probe agency wanted to deliberately delay the bail so that he could not come out of jail and campaign.