Special Ops Training Centre’s foundation laid in Gurugram

MANESAR: The National Security Guard (NSG), India’s premier counter-terror force under the Ministry of Home Affairs, celebrated its 41st Raising Day at its Garrison in Manesar, Gurugram.

On the occasion, Union Home minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for the Special Operations Training Centre (SOTC) at the NSG complex.

Shah said the upcoming SOTC, spread across eight acres and costing Rs 141 crore, would provide advanced training to NSG commandos and state anti-terror units using cutting-edge technology. He stressed the need for inter-agency coordination, stating that counter-terrorism in a vast country like India requires cooperation among the NSG, CAPFs, and state police forces to achieve the vision of “One Nation, One Response.”

Recalling the NSG’s pivotal role in major counter-terror operations, Shah said the nation takes immense pride in its “Force of Last Resort.” He highlighted government efforts to strengthen the NSG through new hubs in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Jammu, with another being set up in Ayodhya.

Reiterating the Modi government’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, Shah cited decisive steps such as amendments to the UAPA and NIA Acts, activation of PMLA provisions, and improved coordination through MAC, CCTNS, and NATGRID. He also noted that over 57 individuals and organisations had been designated as terrorists, crippling their networks.

The Home minister lauded the NSG’s role in securing over 770 sensitive sites and safeguarding national events like the Mahakumbh and Rath Yatra. He assured continued government support in providing the best technology and infrastructure.

NSG Director General Brighu Srinivasan commended the Force’s professionalism and adaptability, pledging continued modernisation and collaboration with security agencies.

The event concluded with an operational demonstration showcasing NSG’s anti-terror capabilities, followed by a group photograph with the Home minister and NSG personnel.