Special meal menu on 1st day of new session for Kol schools

Kolkata: As state-run schools reopen for the new academic session on January 2, students from pre-primary to Class VIII of Kolkata will be welcomed with a special mid-day meal to make their return to school more enjoyable.

The menu, set by district authorities, will feature fried rice, alur dum (dum aloo), egg kasha (egg curry), and a sweet worth Rs. 10. In addition to this meal, several schools have planned extra activities to make the day even more memorable for students.

Partha Pratim Baidya, headmaster of Jadavpur Vidyapith, shared that the school will serve additional dishes alongside the special menu. Newly admitted students in Class V will also receive pens and chocolates as a warm welcome. Similarly, Jodhpur Park Boys’ School has arranged special greetings for their students on the first day. An official from the state School Education Department mentioned that, although there are no statewide directives, some districts have chosen to offer special mid-day meals and organise unique activities to make the day special for students.

From January 2 to 8, schools will observe ‘Students’ Week’ with a variety of engaging activities. Book Day will be celebrated on January 2, while other activities throughout the week will include environmental programmes, community service, and fun sessions like story readings involving grandparents. Contests in reading, writing, mathematics, and storytelling are also planned, along with workshops focusing on road safety, government schemes, and discussions on the dangers of tobacco and drug use for older students.