Special Intensive Revision: Forms of 41L Bihar electors yet to be received by EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday said it is sharing lists of around 41 lakh Bihar electors who have probably died or have permanently shifted and have enrolled at multiple places with political parties and their booth-level agents to ascertain the exact status of such persons before July 25.

As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll of the state continues, the poll panel said that according to the latest data, over 7.48 crore of the over 7.89 crore electors (94.68 per cent) have been covered so far.

It said that as on Friday, nearly 36.87 lakh voters were not found at their addresses while over 41 lakh or 5.2 per cent electors are yet to return the enumeration forms (EFs).

It said lists of electors who are probably deceased, have permanently shifted, have enrolled at multiple places or have not returned the EFs even after multiple visits of booth-level officers (BLOs), are now also being shared with district presidents of political parties and their 1.5 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs) “to ascertain the exact status of each such elector before July 25... each of the more than 1.5 lakh BLAs can submit up to 50 forms a day after certifying them. This step is in line with the EC’s commitment that no eligible elector is left out”.

The respective electoral registration officers will publish the draft electoral roll on August 1 and invite suggestions and inputs for correction of any entry in the draft roll. A full one month will be given to political parties and the public to point out requirements for any correction or propose the inclusion of any left-out names.

After disposing of claims and objections till September 25, the final electoral roll will be published on September 30.

Any elector aggrieved by any decision of the electoral registration officers (EROs) can appeal to the district magistrate and the chief electoral officer thereafter under electoral law.