‘Special holiday on Jun 1 & Apr 19 for HP, Chandigarh J&K and Rajasthan voters’

CHANDIGARH: In a significant move, a special holiday has been declared for voters hailing from Himachal Pradesh and UT Chandigarh, currently employed in Punjab, to exercise their franchise on June 1, 2024.



Besides this, special holiday has been declared for voters from Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan who are employed in Punjab, allowing them to cast their votes in their respective states on April 19, 2024. Giving information in this regard, Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said that employees working in government offices, boards/corporations, and government educational institutions across Punjab, who are registered voters of UT Chandigarh or Himachal Pradesh, are eligible for a special leave on June 1 , 2024 (Saturday). This leave, upon presentation of their voter card, will be granted without deduction from their leave balance.