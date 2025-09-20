Special court extends period of probe, accused’s custody

Jammu: A special NIA court in Jammu has extended by 45 days -- beyond the stipulated 90-day period -- the custodial remand of two accused arrested for allegedly harbouring Pakistani terrorists involved in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in April.

Special NIA judge Sandeep Gandotra on September 18 extended the investigation and remand period of Bashir Ahmad Jothat, who hails from Baisaran in Pahalgam and Parvaiz Ahmad from Batkote in Pahalgam.

The court held a prima facie case in favour of the extension of the remand and the investigation in view of the allegations, progress of investigation and pending forensic and DNA profiling reports.

“Accordingly, the extension for a period of 45 days is given to the investigating officer for the investigation of the case beyond the period of 90 days in favour of accused Bashir Ahmad Jothat and Parvaiz Ahmad with direction to complete the investigation of the case as soon as possible,” the order said.

The court directed the investigating officer to expedite and complete the investigation at the earliest.

The 90-day period of remand for investigation as well as 10 days of judicial remand in respect of the two accused persons was due to expire on Friday.

After the expiry of the earlier remand, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothat and Bashir Ahmad Jothat were produced through virtual mode on September 18 before the court, which extended their period of investigation and remand to enable the NIA to carry out its probe, officials said.