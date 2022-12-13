Special board to consider 246 women Army officers for promotion, SC told

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court a special selection board has been convened from January 9 to consider around 246 women Army officers for promotion.

Senior advocate R Balasubramanian, appearing for the Centre, informed a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that the special selection board-III will consider the issue of promotion of these officers.

"We are seized of the matter. They are saying special selection board will be over by January 23. We will keep it after January 24," the bench noted and posted the matter for further hearing on January 30.

SC said the respondent shall file an updated report before it setting out the results of the special selection board.

The top court was hearing a plea by 34 women Army officers who have alleged junior male officers are being considered over them for promotions to perform "combat and commanding roles" in the force.

While hearing the matter on December 9, the apex court had asked the Army to put its "house in order", saying it feels the Army has not been "fair" to the women officers who have alleged delay in promotion after being granted permanent commission on the directions of the top court in 2020.

The bench had asked the Additional Solicitor General and Balasubramanian, who appeared for the Centre and the armed forces, why they had not considered these officers for promotion in October.