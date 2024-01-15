Special ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ organised at Sant Kabir Kutir in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In a heartwarming gesture of inclusivity and commitment to uplifting the marginalised, Haryana Governor, Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar today welcomed the children of Antyodaya families to Sant Kabir Kutir, Chandigarh, for a joyous celebration of the auspicious Makar Sankranti festival.



Punjab Governor and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit also graced the occasion as a special guest. Meanwhile, for the children, this year’s Makar Sankranti will forever hold a special place in their hearts, as they found themselves immersed in the warmth and hospitality of their Chief Minister, an experience they had never dreamt of.

Celebrating this traditional festival with the children from these marginalised families once again not only highlighted the Chief Minister’s dedication to bringing

Antyodaya, into the mainstream but also bridged the gap between leadership and the grassroots.

Interestingly, CM Manohar Lal’s interaction with the children was filled with warmth and genuine care, breaking down barriers and instilling a sense of pride among the Antyodaya families as he gifted clothes, and other gifts to the children.

Notably, this is the first time any Chief Minister celebrated Makar Sankranti with the children from the Antyodaya families at his residence Sant Kabir Kutir.

To make the occasion even more special, a mesmerising Bhajan Sandhya programme was organised, featuring the renowned Bhajan Singer Kanhiya Mittal.