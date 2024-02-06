Special 'Aastha' train flagged off from Jammu to Ayodhya

JAMMU: Amid religious fervor and 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, a special 'Aastha' train carrying pilgrims was flagged off from Jammu to Ayodhya on Tuesday.

The train, flagged off by BJP general secretary (organisation) J&K, Ashok Koul, carried over 1,100 devotees for Ayodhya as it departed from the Jammu railway station at 11:55 am.

A significant number of Ram devotees are visiting Ayodhya together for the first time since the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22.

Speaking on the occasion, Koul expressed enthusiasm among the devotees of Bhagwan Shri Ram in Jammu and Kashmir.