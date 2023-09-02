Spearheading a rejuvenation

Legalised unauthorised colonies under Anugya scheme

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan rolled out the Su-Raj and Anugya schemes on August 25. Under the Anugya scheme, more than 6,000 unauthorised colonies will be made legalised across the state, and the process for it is going on. At the scheme launching ceremony, the CM declared 2,792 colonies legalised. As many as 8,013 illegal colonies have been identified in the state. Now, in these colonies built till December 31, 2016, infrastructure development works can be done by local bodies. Around 3.5 million people will benefit from the scheme. The scheme has been rolled out under the provisions of the amended Madhya Pradesh Nagar Palika (colony development), 2021.

Su-Raj colony scheme

Houses will be constructed for the poor in the Su-Raj colonies on the 23,000 acres of land which has been freed from the clutches of land mafia and encroachers.

166 DEENDAYAL RASOI CENTRES RUN IN URBAN BODIES

The Urban Development and Housing Department has been operating 166 Deendayal Antyodaya Rasoi Yojana in urban bodies to provide food to poor people who come to the urban areas from villages to work, at only Rs 5 per meal. These kitchen centres are being run in the state with the association of 218 social organisations. Apart from these, the centres have also been opened in 6 religious towns Maihar, Amarkantak, Maheshwar, Omkareshwar, Chitrakoot and Orchha. CM Chouhan launched 66 new kitchen centres on Saturday. 25 mobile kitchens will be started soon. The scheme will also be expanded in those 90 ULBs that have a minimum of 20,000 population, UD&H minister Bhupendra Singh said. A total of 2,25,000 food plates have been provided to beneficiaries so far.

Housing for landless families

Landless families are being given pattas for construction houses. Around 34,509 poor families who occupied government land have been found eligible they are being given pattas for houses. Notably, the first name in the registry is mentioned to women to empower them.

Several facilities are being provided to the poor for construction houses at affordable prices such as slum beneficiaries getting houses costing Rs 8-10 at Rs 2 lakh and providing partial-donation of Rs 1 Lakh to construction labourers.

MPUDCL plays a crucial role in the drinking water supply and sewage system for local bodies

MPUDCL is a Madhya Pradesh government undertaking body and has been entrusted with the responsibility of providing technical support and financial assistance for different projects related to drinking water supply and sewage management in the urban sector, raising funds and receiving grants from GoMP, GoI, Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank (WB) and German-based KfW Development Bank.

The company cooperates and collaborates with national and international agencies to implement urban development projects on behalf of ULBs as a nodal agency.

The MPUDCL is working on tap water supply and sewerage projects in 135 ULBs with the assistance of WB, ADB and AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation). Out of them, clean and safe drinking water is being delivered to households in 30 civic bodies. The construction work is under-processed in 20 ULBs where tap water will be started to provide to households in the upcoming three months. The company is also working on sewerage projects in 28 bodies for proper disposal of sewage, which has been completed in Budhni and Dharampuri civic bodies, located on the banks of Narmada River.

The Dharampuri project has been awarded the prestigious Skoch Award for excellence.

In the ULBs, household access to piped water supply ranges between 35 to 150 litres per capita per day; access to underground sewerage ranges between zero to 40%, waste collection ranges between 85-90% and 60-80% of rainwater run-off is effectively drained.

Madhya Pradesh Urban Sanitation and Environment Programme

The project comprises the construction of centralised wastewater collection systems in 5 cities along the Narmada, a holy river and lifeline of the state with 100% household coverage. These cities are Hoshangabad, Narsinghpur, Sendhwa, Barwani and Mandla. The length of the sewer systems to be installed in the 5 towns is approximately 650 km, including 7 STPs and 22 SPS.

Mini Smart cities

The company is also developing 13 civic bodies in the state as Mini Smart City under the Urban Infrastructure Scheme, these towns are Amarkantak, Maihar, Chtrakoot, Orchha, Panna, Datia, Chandia, Sidhi, Singrauli, Guna, Ratlam, Mungaoli and Ganjbasoda.

Madhya Pradesh top State, Indore best city in Smart Cities contest

The Smart City Mission, launched by PM Modi on June 25, 2015, is an urban renewal and retrofitting programme by the central government with the mission to develop smart cities across the country in collaboration with state governments, making them citizen-friendly and sustainable.

Out of 100 cities in the country, 7 cities have been identified under this mission, which are Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna and Ujjain.

Indian Smart Cities Award Contest (ISCAC) -2022 on August 26 this month announced Indore as the best smart city among 100 and MP is the top state in the country under the Smart City Mission.

In the ISCAC-2020, MP was in second place and five smart cities (Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Sagar) of the state received 11 awards in various categories out of a total of 20 in the country. Sagar Smart City has been conferred with the Skoch Award-2023 for setting up a women's facilitation centre (She Lounge).

Metro Train projects in Bhopal and Indore cities

The construction works of metro train projects are at the pace in Bhopal and Indore cities. The trial run of the trains in both cities will be done in September and by April-May next year, the Metro train facility will be available to people.

CM Chouhan inaugurated the model of the Bhopal Metro train on August 26 and announced that the metro train will be extended till Mandideep and Sehore. The model has been opened to the public. Both projects of Rs 7,367 crore including civil construction and technical works.

MP towards developing some civic bodies with world-class standard

About 30 small towns in Madhya Pradesh will be improved socio-economically and environmentally with the support of the Asian Development Bank and state government funds under the norms of the Integrated Development Plan after the pilot project's success.

Two ULBs have been selected as pilot projects after scrutiny on the basis of their performance and ranking. After the success of the pilot project, other towns will be developed similar manner under the IDP. Some infrastructural works will be done in these civic bodies by the MP Urban Development Company.

Madhya Pradesh's two cities are all set to compete in Centre's performance-based challenge

Madhya Pradesh is all set to compete to incubate a new city under the performance-based challenge fund according to the report of the 15th Finance Commission. The state's UAD department has sent proposals for two cities, Jabalpur Textiles and Logistic Hub (JTLH) and Pithampur Industrial Township sector-7, to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA), which are being considered with profoundness.

The proposed new cities will be incubated based on ease of living, affordability and sustainable development.

Other steps taken by the UAD Department in people’s interest

Rs 5,964 crore has been sanctioned for infrastructural works under the Mukhya Mantri Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme in four phases. Under the CM Urban Area Infrastructure Construction Scheme, around 800 crores have been sanctioned for ULBs.

55,000 self-help groups have been formed in urban areas under different schemes.

Coverage of individual and public toilets is 98 per cent in civic bodies.

Urban bodies have trained 2,90,000 youth for self-employment and employment.

Around 15 Lakh citizens have benefited through digital services.

Project UADY

The Project Covered the four cities of Madhya Pradesh namely: Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore and Jabalpur. The primary objective of the project is to promote sustainable growth and poverty reduction in the four project cities in Madhya Pradesh, and thereafter in the other cities in the state.

Providing sustainable basic urban infrastructure and services to all citizens.

Strengthening the capacities to plan and manage urban water supply and sanitation systems in a more effective manner.

The project will benefit the entire urban community in general, some components will focus on upgrading the conditions of the poorest and most needy groups in the slum areas in particular and also promote active participation of women citizens.

The Project comprises

(i) urban water supply,

(ii) sewerage and sanitation,

(iii) stormwater drainage, and

(iv) solid waste management and others.